Chong Wei, Srikanth into Wuhan quarter-finals

Top seed Kidambi Srikanth of India and Malaysian ace Lee Chong Wei both booked their places in the quarter-finals of the Asia Championships in China.

Srikanth barely broke a sweat after his opponent Wong Wing Ki Vincent was forced to retire just nine points into their contest. The Indian shuttler was leading 7-2 at the time.

Chong Wei faced a much trickier challenge in Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, and was forced to battle back from a game down before securing a 16-21, 21-9, 21-11 victory.

Srikanth and Chong Wei will now face each other on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Chinese duo Chen Long and Shi Yuqi, the third and fourth seeds, suffered differing fortunes, with Chen dispatching B. Sai Praneeth 21-12, 21-12 and Yuqi going down 21-15, 12-21, 21-12 to Kento Momota.

South Korean second seed Son Wan Ho also advanced safely to the last eight after beating Kanta Tsuneyama 21-5, 21-17.

There was one big upset in the women’s draw as fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon suffered a 19-21, 21-17, 21-15 defeat to Lee Jang Mi.

The other top seeds all advanced safely, including World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying, P.V. Sindhu and Chen Yufei.