Chong Wei clears first hurdle in Wuhan

Former World No 1 Lee Chong Wei is safely through to the second round of the Asia Championships in China after beating China’s Qiao Bin on Wednesday.

The Malaysian superstar, seeded fifth in Wuhan this week, secured a convincing 21-17, 21-16 win to stay on course for a third Asia Championships crown.

Chong Wei previously won here in 2006 and then again in 2016.

“It is just the first round, but it is a good win. I want to focus on my game, and take it one match at a time,” he said.

Next up for Chong Wei is 12th-ranked Anthony Ginting of Indonesia, after he defeated Taiwan’s Lee Yang-Hsu Ya Ching 21-19, 21-6.

Others to advance on the day included the tournament’s top three seeds – India’s Kidambi Srikanth, South Korean Son Wan Ho and Chen Long of China.

Less fortunate was the great Lin Dan, who was beaten 15-21, 21-9, 21-16 by Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in the biggest surprise of the day.

In the women’s draw, World No 1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying sailed into the second round with a 21-13, 21-9 victory over Jui Jeon.

Joining her was third seed P.V Sindhu and fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

Japanese fifth seed Nozomi Okuhara was another early casualty, however, losing 21-15, 23-21 to China’s Gao Fangjie.