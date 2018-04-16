Chong Wei draws curtain on Commonwealth Games, eyes Tokyo

Lee Chong Wei confirmed that he will not compete in another Commonwealth Games after winning gold on the Gold Coast but added that he was eyeing the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 as a potential swan song.

Chong Wei beat Kidambi Srikanth 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 on Sunday in Queensland to claim his fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal. Earlier in the meeting he won silver in the mixed team event, where he lost to Srikanth.

Speaking after Sunday’s success, which guaranteed that Malaysia reached their target of bringing home six gold medals, the 35-year-old veteran admitted he gained plenty of satisfaction from getting revenge on Srikanth, the current world number one.

He also added that he would not appear at another Commonwealth Games.

“I was disappointed with my first defeat to Srikanth during the team event,” the Malaysian legend explained.

“I did my homework and came prepared this time.

“This victory will be cherished.

“It’s one of the most memorable wins in my career and in my last Commonwealth Games.”

When probed on his future in the sport, Chong Wei answered by referring to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 as a great occasion to mark his retirement.

“After this year finishes I will see in the second year and if I can keep fit, I will play in Tokyo 2020.

“If not, I think I will stop.”

Chong Wei has never won an Olympic gold medal, the only piece of silverware lacking from his illustrious trophy cabinet.