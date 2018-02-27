Badminton rocked by match fixing scandal

Malaysian shuttlers Zulfadli Zulkiffli and Tan Chun Seang have been temporarily suspended from playing Badminton by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) while an on-going investigation into alleged match-fixing continues.

Zulkiffli and Tan Chun Seang, both shuttlers with considerable pedigree on the international stage, have attended a BWF hearing in Singapore over the course of Monday and Tuesday following their suspension over match fixing.

“There are six charges against them and one of the offences took place at the Korean Grand Prix,” Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)’s Jadadish Chandra said on Tuesday.

The three-member disciplinary panel is expected to conclude their findings after Tuesday’s hearing and they will then forward their judgement onto the BWF.

If found guilty, the duo are set to be banned for life – a first such decision by the world badminton body.

Both shuttlers are Malaysian but have not been competing under the Malaysian flag, instead they have operating is ‘independent’ athletes.

Match-fixing in sport is largely synonymous with cricket however it seems this ugly phenomenon is slowly seeping into other trades.