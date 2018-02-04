Upsets in India Open singles finals

There were upsets in the men’s and women’s singles finals at the Indian Open with Shi Yuqi of China and American Beiwen Zhang respectively claiming titles in New Delhi on Sunday.

In the men’s final, fourth seed Shi took 47 minutes to defeat third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-18, 21-14.

The victory takes their head-to-head meeting to 2-0 in favour of Shi.

In a very tight women’s final, fifth seed Zhang battled for 69 minutes to upset top seed Pusarla V. Sindhu of India 21-18, 11-21, 22-20.

The result means that in five meetings, Sindhu leads their head-to-head encounters 3-2.