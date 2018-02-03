Shi and Chou to battle for India Open

Shi Yuqi and Chou Tien-chen will meet in the final of the India Open after they won their semi-finals against Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin and Qiao Bin respectively.

In the day’s first match in the mens draw, Chou was forced to work hard against Qiao but triumphed 23-21, 21-16 in the end.

The Chinese Taipei star was the more fancied player going into the match and his class shone through as he outplayed his Chinese opponent in every facet of the game.

In the second semi-final, Zulkarnain put up a brave fight against Chou but it was the latter who progressed, winning 18-21, 21-10, 21-19.

Despite 80 world rankings separating the two, they played-out an extremely entertaining match. Chou’s experience on the big stage was ultimately the difference in the decider.

The final takes place at 16:30 (SPG time) on Sunday.

The results from the womens semi-finals can be seen below:

Zhang B. (Usa) beat Cheung Ngan Y. (Hkg) 14-21, 21-12, 21-19

Sindhu P. V. (Ind) beat Intanon R. (Tha) 21-13, 21-15