Chen through to Indian semis

Third-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei reached the men’s singles semi-finals at the India Open on Friday when defeating eighth seed Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati in New Delhi.

Chou cruised to victory in 43 minutes beating the hometown Sai 21-15, 21-13.

In other men’s quarter-final results, China’s fourth seed Shi Yuqi beat sixth seed, Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-12, while Iskandar Zulkarnain of Malaysia saw off India’s Sameer Verma 21-17, 21-14.

Qiao Bin of China defeated Parupalli Kashyap of India 21-16, 21-18.

In women’s quarter-final results, Indian top seed Pusarla V. Sindhu beat eighth seed Beatriz Corrales of Spain 21-12, 19-21, 21-11. Thai third seed Ratchanok Intanon hammered seventh seed Yip Pui Yin of Hong Kong 21-11, 21-11.

In an upset, fifth seed Beiwen Zhang of USA downed fourth seed Saina Nehwal of India 21-10, 21-13 and in another upset, sixth seed Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong beat Spain’s second seed Carolina Marin 21-12, 21-19.