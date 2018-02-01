Kidambi crashes out of India Open

Srikanth Kidambi tumbled out of the Indian Open on Thursday after a lacklustre showing against Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin.

Kidambi, currently ranked third in the world, was tipped to win his home event this week however a seemingly complacent attitude coupled with Zulkarnain’s tenacity spelt his demise.

The first game was a tight affair as Zulkarnain refused to back down from his more fancied opponent and ended up taking it 21-19.

Under immense pressure, Kidambi was unable to produce the goods in the second game. Instead of inspiring the local shuttler, the expectant crowd had the reverse effect on Kidambi.

Like the first game, the second game was a tight one. When the big moments came, the fearless Zulkarnain rose to the occasion and so claimed it 21-17 and in the process booked his spot in the quarter-finals.

All the other results from the mens draw on Thursday in India can be seen below:

Qiao B. (Chn) beat Gulshan Kumar K. (Ind)

Verma S. (Ind) beat Sugiarto T. (Ina)

Parupalli K. (Ind) beat Jaiswal S. (Ind)

Chou T. Ch. (Tpe) beat Liew D. (Mys)

Shi Y. (Chn) beat Hsu J. H. (Chn)

Zulkarnain I. (Mys) beat Srikanth K. (Ind)

Praneeth B. S. (Ind) beat Hu Y. (Hkg)

Wang T. W. (Chn) beat Malkov V. (Rus)

All the results from the womens draw on Thursday in India can be seen below:

Zhang B. (Usa) beat Agrey M. (Ind)

Yip P. Y. (Hkg) beat Mainaky Lyanny A. (Ina)

Corrales B. (Esp) beat Gadde R. S. (Ind)

Cheung Ngan Y. (Hkg) beat Poopradubsil T. (Tha)

Marin C. (Esp) beat Gao F. (Chn)

Intanon R. (Tha) beat Kashyap A. (Ind)

Sindhu P. V. (Ind) beat Zetchiri L. (Bul)

Nehwal S. (Ind) beat Kjaersfeldt L. (Den)