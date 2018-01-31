Sindhu and top seeds through in India

Pusarla V. Sindhu and other women's top seeds made it through to the second round of the Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta India Open on Wednesday.

Top seed Sindu eased past Dane Natalia Koch Roche 21-10, 21-13 in just 32 minutes on the courts of the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Second seed Carolina Marin also advanced, beating Mattana Henrachatanun 21-15, 21-11 while fourth seed Saina Nehwal rolled over Sofie Holmboe Dahl 21-15, 21-9.

In the men’s draw, Indian hopeful Kidambi Srikanth was pushed by Lee Cheuk Yiu but would win 21-17, 21-18. Fourth seed Shi Yuqi knocked out Sourabh Verma 21-19, 21-11 while Sameer Verma upset seventh seed Anders Antonsen 22-20, 21-8.