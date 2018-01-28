Ginting, Tai win Indonesia titles

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Tai Tzu Ying lifted the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, at the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Sunday.

In the men’s final, the unseeded Ginting hammered Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-13, 21-12 in 33 minutes.

The result gives Ginting a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head meetings. They previously faced each other at the 2015 Hong Kong Open.

In the women’s final, top seed Tai of China beat India’s former world number one Saina Nehwal 21-9, 21-13 in just 27 minutes.

Happy to b on the podium but have to learn from this match and b ready for the next tournament 👍..Thank u all for the wishes and support 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fvu14Rln7y — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 28, 2018

Tai and Nehwal have a fairly long history of facing each other, 14 times, with the Chinese star leading their head-to-head meetings 9-5.