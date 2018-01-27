Ginting reaches Indonesia final

The unseeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia won his semi-final match, in Jakarta, at the Indonesia Masters and will face Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai in Sunday’s final.

Ginting needed 65 minutes to get past sixth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-16 13-21 21-12.

In the other men’s semi-final clash, the unseeded Sakai caused another upset when he beat fourth seed Son Wan Hoof Korea Republic 21-18, 20-22, 21-15 in 69 minutes.

In women’s semi-final action, top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei battled for 50 minutes to defeat China’s eighth seed He Bingjiao 19-21, 21-15, 21-15.

One more tough round against Ratchanok intanon.. It was nice to b on the winning side in semi finals here in #IndonesiaMasters .. 21-19 , 21-19 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/V7diyxEPpd — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 27, 2018

Former world No.1 Saina Nehwal of India reached the final by defeating fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-19 21-19 in 49 minutes.