Ginting surprises Chen Long in Jakarta

Third seed Chen Long of China crashed out of the Indonesia Masters on Friday, going down in three games to home favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

After losing the first game 21-11 Chen fought back to level, but Ginting took a tight third game 21-18 to claim the win and set up a semi-final tie with Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen.

Chou, seeded six, also took three games to get past Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghaus, winning 21-18, 11-21, 21-11.

Saturday’s other semi-final will pit fourth seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea against Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai after they beat Sony Dwi Kuncoro and Rasmus Gemke respectively.

In the women’s draw, Saina Nehwal of India will play fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand after surprising compatriot and second seed Pusarla V Sindhu 21-13, 21-19.

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan will play China’s He Bingjiao (8).