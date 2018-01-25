Top seeds advance to quarters in Jakarta

Chen Long and Tai Tzu Ying are among the top seeds which advanced to the quarter-finals of the Indonesian Masters on Thursday.

Third seed Long dominated Thai shuttler Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-13, 21-8 in just 33 minutes on courts of Jakarta in Indonesia.

The Chinese star turned on the class to score six points in a row to finish the opening game, then went on to score the opening seven points of the second game.

Elsewhere, fourth seed Son Wan Ho needed three games to defeat Wang Tzu Wei 21-17, 11-21, 21-19 in a pulsating affair, while sixth seed Chou Tien Chen battled past France’s Brice Leverdez 21-16, 21-17.

In the women’s singles, top seed Tai Tzu Ying beat Lee Chia Hsin 21-14, 21-13 to reach the last eight. There, she will face fifth seed Sung Ji Hyun after the South Korean beat Nitchaon Jindapol 21-16, 21-11.

Second seed Pusarla V. Sindhu also advanced after easing past Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei 21-12, 21-9.