Axelsen, Son and Chen progress in Indonesia

Viktor Axelsen, the current world number one, and a host of other top players progressed safely to the next round of action at the Indonesia Masters while Lin Dan crashed out.

Axelsen made light work of Jen Hao Hsu as he disposed of his Chinese opponent while only dropping a total of 20 points.

The Dane’s movement and accuracy was simply superb as he assumed full control of the match from start to finish.

In other big matches, Son Wan Ho (world number five) and Chen Long (world number four) overcame challenges from Jonatan Christie and Anders Antonsen respectively.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the top dogs.

World Number six Lin Dan slipped-up against Kantaphon Wangcharoen. The Chinese prodigy seemed lethargic as he went down in two games.

All the men’s results from Indonesia can be seen below:

Axelsen V. (Den) beat Hsu J. H. (Chn)

Sakai K. (Jpn) beat Verma S. (Ind)

Gemke R. (Den) beat Mustofa M. (Ina)

Jeon J. (Kor) beat Ouseph R. (Eng)

Wang T. W. (Chn) beat Tsuneyama K. (Jpn)

Son W. H. (Kor) beat Christie J. (Ina)

Sugiarto T. (Ina) beat Rhustavito S. H. (Ina)

Ginting A. S. (Ina) beat Wong W. K. V. (Hkg)

Wangcharoen K. (Tha) beat Lin D. (Chn)

Kuncoro S. D. (Ina) beat Ng Ka L. A. (Hkg)

Avihingsanon S. (Tha) beat Holst E. (Den)

Chen L. (Chn) beat Antonsen A. (Den)

Leverdez B. (Fra) beat Huang Y. (Chn)

All the women’s results from Inonesia can be seen below:

Pai Yu P. (Tpe) beat Chen S. Y. (Tpe)

Tai T. Y. (Tpe) beat Li M. (Can)

Sung J. H. (Kor) beat Ongbamrungphan B. (Tha)

Jindapol N. (Tha) beat Sato S. (Jpn)

Okuhara N. (Jpn) beat Cheung Ngan Y. (Hkg)

Marin C. (Esp) beat Ayustine D. (Ina)

Kjaersfeldt L. (Den) beat Chiang M. H. (Tpe)

He B. (Chn) beat Ohori A. (Jpn)

Lee Chia H. (Tpe) beat Blichfeldt M. (Den)

Intanon R. (Tha) beat Zhang B. (Usa)

Lee J. M. (Kor) beat Corrales B. (Esp)

Chen X. (Chn) beat Rohde K. N. (Den)

Fitriani F. (Ina) beat Gilmour K. (Sco)

Nehwal S. (Ind) beat Chen Y. (Chn)