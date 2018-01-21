Axelsen claims Malaysia title

Top seed Viktor Axelsen won a tough match against Japan’s Kento Nishimoto to win the final of the Perodua Malaysia Masters taking place at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Danish star was made to battle for one hour and 12 minutes before he got past the unseeded Kento 21-13, 21-23, 21-18.

This was the third meeting between the two players and Axelsen now leads the head-to-head meetings 2-1.

In the women’s singles final there was a big upset when Thai fifth seed Ratchanok Intanon battled past top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei TAI Tzu Ying 21-16, 14-21, 24-22 in an encounter that lasted 65 minutes.

The victory takes their head-to-head meeting to 11-9 in favour of Intanon.