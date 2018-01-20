Axelsen to face Nishimoto for Malaysia crown

Top seed Viktor Axelsen from Denmark will face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the final of the Perodua Malaysia Masters on Sunday.

Axelsen ended the run of home favourite Daren Liew, a qualifier who had managed to make it all the way to the semi-finals before going down to 21-15, 21-11 to the World No 1.

Nishimoto advanced after defeating Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-14, 21-19 in another fairly straightforward result.

The women’s final will be contested between top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying and Thai star Ratchanok Intanon.

Tai came through a tight battle against Spain’s Carolina Marin, eventually winning 12-21, 21-15, 23-21 after one hours and 19 minutes of tense action.

Intanon also found herself in a fierce battle as she ousted second seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 16-21, 21-19 in a match that lasted 70 minutes.