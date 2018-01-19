Axelsen to face Liew in Malaysia semi-finals

Top seed Viktor Axelsen emerged as the only remaining seed after Friday’s quarter-final match-ups at the Perodua Malaysia Masters.

The Dane came through a tough battle against Indonesia’s Jonatan Cristie, securing a 21-15, 19-21, 21-12 victory after one hour and six minutes.

Awaiting him in the quarter-finals is Malaysian qualifier Daren Liew, who started the tournament in superb fashion by knocking out fourth seed Son Wan Ho and has continued to go from strength to strength.

On Friday, Liew defeated Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-18, 21-17 to book his place in the last four of the tournament.

The second semi-final sees another Dane, Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus, take on Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Vittinghus advanced after beating Anthony Ginting 21-19, 21-16, while Nishimoti ended the challenge of seventh seed Angus Ng Ka Long, securing a 18-21, 21-19, 21-16 victory.

The women’s draw, meanwhile, set up two blockbuster semi-final clashes featuring the tournament’s top four seeds.

World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan will face Spanish third seed Carolina Marin, while Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi takes on fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.