Axelsen, Ng the only seeds left standing in Malaysia

Only two men’s seeds remain at the Perodua Malaysia Masters after Friday’s second round.

The opening day saw a stunning exodus of seeds in Bukit Jalil, with Lee Chong Wei, Chen Long, Lin Dan and Son Wan Ho all suffering first-round defeats.

Only three seeds were left standing, and we’re now down to two after eighth seed Wang Tzu Wei was beaten by Hans-Kristian Solberg Vitting.

The only big names to avoid the carnage were top seed Viktor Axelsen, who dispatched B. Sai Praneeth 21-17, 21-8, and seventh seed Angus Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong, who was a 21-13, 21-15 winner over Brice Leverdez.

Home favourite Daren Liew stayed alive with a 21-17, 19-21, 21-16 win over Jeon Hyeok Jin, while Indonesian duo Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Cristie also booked their places in the quarter-finals.

The women’s draw looks very different, with all the top contenders still in the hunt ahead of the quarters.

Top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Yin defeated Michelle Li 21-12, 21-10, while Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi edged He Bingjiao 18-21, 21-19, 21-18.

Carolina Marin also booked her spot in the last eight, as did fifth seed Ratchanok Intanon.