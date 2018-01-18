Badminton

Axelsen, Ng the only seeds left standing in Malaysia

Angus Ng Ka Long

Only two men’s seeds remain at the Perodua Malaysia Masters after Friday’s second round.

The opening day saw a stunning exodus of seeds in Bukit Jalil, with Lee Chong Wei, Chen Long, Lin Dan and Son Wan Ho all suffering first-round defeats.

Only three seeds were left standing, and we’re now down to two after eighth seed Wang Tzu Wei was beaten by Hans-Kristian Solberg Vitting.

The only big names to avoid the carnage were top seed Viktor Axelsen, who dispatched B. Sai Praneeth 21-17, 21-8, and seventh seed Angus Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong, who was a 21-13, 21-15 winner over Brice Leverdez.

Home favourite Daren Liew stayed alive with a 21-17, 19-21, 21-16 win over Jeon Hyeok Jin, while Indonesian duo Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Cristie also booked their places in the quarter-finals.

Tai Tzu Ying

The women’s draw looks very different, with all the top contenders still in the hunt ahead of the quarters.

Top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Yin defeated Michelle Li 21-12, 21-10, while Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi edged He Bingjiao 18-21, 21-19, 21-18.

Carolina Marin also booked her spot in the last eight, as did fifth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

