Top seeds crash out at Malaysia Masters

Lee Chong Wei, Chen Long, Lin Dan and Son Wan Ho all suffered shock first-round exits on a day of carnage at the Perodua Malaysia Masters.

In all, five of the top six men’s seeds were eliminated from the competition, suggesting the sport of badminton may soon see a changing of the guard as its aging stars struggle to keep up the pace.

Home favourite and second seed Chong Wei was both the biggest casualty – and the biggest shock for the local fans in Bukit Jalil – as he went down 19-21, 21-18, 21-19 to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

The Malaysian ace trailed 10-18 in the third game before mounting a last-ditch comeback, but ultimately Nishimoto was able to hang on for a close victory.

Third seed Chen Long suffered a similar misfortune as he went down 21-17, 21-15 to Indonesian Anthony Ginting.

And it was a similar story for fourth seed Son Wan Ho and fifth seed Lin Dan.

Lin could not get past Indonesian qualifier Ihsan Maulana Mustofa, going down 21-16, 18-21, 21-17, while Son was beaten 21-15, 21-13 by another qualifier, Malaysian Daren Liew.

Sixth seed Chou Tien Chen also lost on the day, beaten by another Indonesian, Jonatan Cristie, 21-11, 24-22.

Only top seed Viktor Axelsen avoided the carnage, fighting back from a game down to defeat Lee Hyun Il 18-21, 21-14, 21-5.

There was no such drama in the women’s draw, with the top four contenders – Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, Carolina Marin and Ratchanok Intanon – all advancing safely to the second round.