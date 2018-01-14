Sugiarto wins Thailand Masters

Men’s second seed Tommy Sugiarto cruised to victory over Jun Hao Leong to win the Thailand Masters title in Bangkok on Sunday.

Thailand’s Sugiarto needed 43 minutes to see off unseeded Leong of Malaysia 21-16, 21-15.

This was the first-ever meeting between the two players at singles in which Sugiarto won 42 total points compared to the 31 of his opponent and always had the upper hand.

In an all-Thai women’s final, top seed Nitchaon Jindapol was a straight game-winner over third-seeded countryman Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-11, 21-18 in a match lasting 45 minutes.

This was a first-ever match-up between the two players in singles.