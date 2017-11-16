Chong Wei overcomes bogey opponent in China

Former World No 1 Lee Chong Wei is through to the quarter-finals of the China Open in Fuzhou after making short work of Frenchman Brice Leverdez on Thursday.

Leverdez came into the match having beaten the Malaysian ace twice in their last three meetings. His first big upset win came at the Denmark Open in 2016 when Chong Wei was the World No 1, and he followed that up with another surprise win at the World Championships in August.

Chong Wei would have been extremely wary of his opponent heading into the match but if he was suffering any nerves he did not show it. Drawing on his wealth of talent and experience, the 35-year-old raced to a 21-6, 21-9 victory in just 31 minutes.

His reward is a quarter-final meeting with Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long, who ended the hopes of giant killer Jonatan Christie, the man who knocked out Lin Dan on Wednesday.

The rest of the top seeds all advanced safely, with Viktor Axelsen, Son Wan Ho, Shi Yuqi, Chou Tien Chen and Chen Long all securing their places in the last eight.

The women’s draw featured one shock result, with qualifier Ji Shuting claiming a sensational 16-21, 21-19, 21-19 upset win over third seed Sung Ji Hyun.

The remaining seeds avoided any calamity, with the likes of Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin and Akane Yamaguchi all advancing to the Friday’s quarter-finals.