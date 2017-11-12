Momota cruises to Macau Open title

Japan’s Kento Momota defeated Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia to win the men’s singles Macau Open title at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion on Sunday.

The unseeded Momota took 41 minutes to beat 14th-seeded Mustofa 21-16, 21-10.

This was the second time the two have ever faced each other and Momota now leads the head-to-head’s 2-0 after first beating Mustofa in 2016 at the Hyderabad Badminton Asia Team Championships.

The women’s singles final proved to be a very tight affair and after over an hour on court, China’s Cai Yanyan was victorious when she battled past Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po 21-15, 17-21, 21-16.

This was the first time the two had ever played in competition.