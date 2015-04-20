Tough field for Asia Championship

Saina is already in the third round after getting a bye and a walk over in the first two rounds.

She will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the third round. The girl from Hyderabad has beaten the World No 10 twice in 2013.

The women's section looks tough with the three Chinese stars Li Xuerui, Yihan Wang and Shixian Wang competing at the ABC.

Kashyap will play on Tuesday against Singapore's Zi Liang Derek Wong. The Commonwealth Games champion has beaten Wong four times in the past.

Indian duo, World No 4 Kidambi Srikanth and Indonesian Masters winner HS Prannoy withdrew from the event because of injuries.

Men's defending champion Lin Dan is also competing and along with current World No. 1 Chen Long, Indonesia's top gun, Tommy Sugiarto, Tanongsak Seambongsuk from Thailand, and Kento Momota and ShoSasaki from Japan.