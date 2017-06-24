Kidambi downs Shi to reach Australian Open final

India's Kidambi Srikanth dominated Shi Yuqi of China to reach the final of the Australian Open Super Series on Saturday.

Kidambi, who provided the shock of the tournament when he took out top-seeded Son Wan Ho in the second round, was in impressive form as comfortably defeated fourth-seeded Shi in straight sets 21-10, 21-14.

The first game started off on an even keel, matching each other until 5-5 when Kidambi turned up the heat on his opponent, who he had already beaten in the Singapore Open.

The Indian was returning Shi's smashes with ease and covered the court well to race away with the opening set 21-10 in just 15 minutes.

Similarly to the first game, Kidambi was being pinned back by Shi in the opening stages as they were tied at 6-6 before a couple of fortunate points saw Kidambi race into a 14-8 lead.

The next three points went to the Chinese shuttler as he looked to get back in the game but it was to no avail as Kidambi wrapped up the match with a 21-14 final set victory.

Kidambi will now face Chen Long in the final of the competition after the Olympic champion edged out Lee Hyun II in a gruelling battle to eventually win 26-24, 15-21, 21-17.