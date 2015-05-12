China continue to dominate Group A

The Chinese opened their account in the men's doubles match between Cai Yun- Fu Haifeng and Bodin Issara-Pakkawat Vilailak, with the tournament favourites winning 14-21 21-14 21-19 after just more than an hour.

Their lead was doubled following the women's singles match, where Wang Yihan beat Busanan Ongbumrungpan 21-16 21-15.

The tie was over as a contest after the men's singles match, in which world number one Chen Long made short work of Boonsak Ponsana, winning 21-14 21-8.

The score became 4-0 shortly after, when Ma Jin-Tang Yuanting beat Duanganong Aroonkesorn-Kunchala Voravichitchaikul 21-19 21-10 in just 40 minutes.

The rout was completed after the mixed doubles match, which the Chinese paring of Liu Cheng-Zhao Yunlei overcame Nipitphon Puangpuapech-Puttita Supajirakul 14-21 21-17 21-12 in a gruelling 57-minute encounter.