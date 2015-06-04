Lin shocked but most seeds advance

Dan lost an hotly-contested much against Tommy Sugiarto, going down 19-21 21-8 21-16 to the Indonesian veteran.

Top seed Chen Long advanced when he beat Hong Kong's Wei Nan 21-19 21-12 and third seed Jan O Jorgensen had little trouble in overcoming Korea's Lee Dong Keung, winning 25-23 21-7.

Fourth seed K Srikanth needed all his resolve to overcome Hans-Kristian Vittinghus, with the Indian ace eventually coming through 11-21 21-14 24-22.

Korea's fifth seed Son Wan Ho booked his place in the last 32 with a 21-15 21-16 win over China's Tian Houwei.

In the women's draw, top seed Li Xuerui needed three games to beat Scotland's Kristy Gilmour, winning 10-21 21-15 21-15 in what turned out to be a surprisingly watchable encounter.

India's Saina Nehwal had little trouble in her match against Nichaon Jindapon, winning 21-16 21-18, but number three Carolina Marin suffered a 10-21 21-15 21-17 loss to Japan's Yui Hashimoto.

Fourth seed Tai Tsu Ying beat Porntip Buranaprasertsuk 21-15 19-21 21-12, while number five Wang Shixian eased past Beatriz Corrales 21-1 21-11.