Yong-dae discusses retirement from South Korea

Lee Yong-dae admits he will find it impossible to completely walk away from badminton once he retires from the South Korean national side.

The 28-year-old, considered one of the greatest doubles players of all time, is currently playing in his final tournament after announcing his decision to make his final bow at the Victor Korea Open 2016.

And Lee, who won gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, is enjoying his final swangsong, but insists he has no desire to continue at the top.

“I have spent more time in the training center in Taeneung than with my family at home, and I have always been under too much pressure to be the No.1 player in the world as I am representing Korea,” he said.

“I am trying to enjoy every bit of the game at this moment, and I guess that helps me stayed focused on my play.”

Tomorrow will be the last tournament in the final match for Lee Yong Dae. He is a living legend in badminton history. All the best for him! — oldry (@oldryronald) October 1, 2016

However, Lee has no plans to wash his hands of the sport, and is likely to play individually in overseas leagues.

“I cannot help but come back to a court to play more even after one day off to rest,” he added. “I feel alive when I am on badminton court.

“Whatever path I will choose, I will try my best on badminton court. I will play badminton until I reach 35 years old.”