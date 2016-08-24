Heroes welcome for Indonesian duo

Indonesian Olympic gold medallists Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir were given a heroes welcome by hundreds of fans when the badminton stars returned home on Tuesday.

Ahmad and Natsir were Indonesia’s only gold medal winners in the Rio Games after they beat Malaysian pair Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in the mixed doubles final.

It was Indonesia’s first Olympic gold success since Beijing in 2008 and the players will both receive a tax-free bonus of five billion rupiahs ($380,000) for their triumph, as well as 20 million rupiahs a month for the rest of their lives.

The duo arrived at Jakarta airport before travelling through the capital on an open-top bus to celebrate their success with excited fans.

Ahmad made the point of thanking the country’s Sports Minister, Imam Nahrawi, and others who supported the players for “helping us achieve this success”.

“Hopefully our success can be repeated by our juniors and other athletes, hopefully, this will motivate them,” he said.

Nahrawi added that the victory was “the answer to eight years of yearning for an Olympic gold medal”.

Also, present at the ceremony were Indonesian weightlifters Sri Wahyuni and Eko Yuli Irawan, who both won silver medals in Brazil.