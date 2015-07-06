Indian duo target Olympics

The two are back home in India after winning the Canada Open last week and are currently ranked 13th in the world.

On Sunday at a promotional event, Ashwini confirmed their plans.

"For doubles, the top 16 pairs will qualify and we have to be in the top 13. Ideally we want to be in the top ten. The qualifying process started this May and ends next May.

"There are quite a few tournaments (left to qualify) but until the last moment anything can happen. It's still a long way to go," said Ashwini.

"When we qualified for the Olympics the last time (2012, London), we had to wait till the Indian Open and had we lost in the quarters we would not have qualified," she added.

Jwala and Ashwini's next major outing will be the World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia next month.

Should the duo do particularly well it will most certainly improve their ranking.

"I would love to win a medal at the World Championships. Yes, we have won a medal (bronze) earlier (in 2011 to create history). And now Jwala and I are working towards winning another medal," said Ashwini.