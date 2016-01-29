Sung and Sato through in Lucknow

Ji Hyun Sung and Sayaka Sato advanced to the semi-finals of the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships on Friday.

Sung battled past sixth seed Yui Hashimoto 21-19, 21-13. The South Korean will now face Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand, who eased past fellow countrywomen Busanan Ongbumrungphan 21-14, 21-14.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Sato made light work of Maria Febe Kusumastuti, trouncing her 21-9, 21-3 in just 24 minutes.

The win books her a place in the final four where she will face Porntip Buranaprasertsuk on Saturday.

The unseeded Thai shuttler continued her dream run at the event when she knocked out eighth seed Kirsty Gilmore 21-18, 21-19 earlier in the day.