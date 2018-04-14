England claim impressive relay double at Gold Coast

England won both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals on the final day of Commonwealth Games athletics action at Carrara Stadium.

The men’s quarter of Reuben Arthur, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey stormed to victory in a season’s best time of 38.13 seconds to finish ahead of South Africa in second.

Jamaica, whose team included Yohan Blake, had to settle for the bronze medal.

A quarter of an hour later it was the women’s turn to impress, as Asha Philip, Dina Asher-Smith, Bianca Williams and Lorraine Ugan brought home the baton in a time of 42.46 seconds, ahead of Jamaica and Nigeria.

Elsewhere, the men’s 4×400 relay final was won by Botswana, while the women’s race went to Jamaica.

India’s Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw final, while Levern Spencer of Saint Lucia won the women’s high jump.

It was no surprise to see Kenyan runners winning both the men’s 1500m and women’s 5000m finals. The gold medals went to Elijah Motonei Manangoi and Hellen Obiri respectively.

In Southeast Asian results, there was mixed doubles and men’s doubles bronze medals for Malaysia in the badminton competition.

The duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying proved too strong for India’s Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Pannappa in the mixed doubles.

In the men’s doubles, Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong defeated Sri Lankan pair Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka.

Singapore also bagged a silver and bronze medal in the table tennis women’s singles.

Mengyu Yu lost to India’s Manika Batra in the gold medal contest but could still console herself with a silver, while Tianwei Feng won the bronze medal match against Canada’s Mo Zhang.