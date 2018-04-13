Anish makes Commonwealth Games history for India

Anish Bhanwala made history when the 15-year-old claimed Commonwealth Games gold in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Finals to become India’s youngest ever gold medal winner on Friday.

The teenager saw off Sergei Evglevski before the Australian could fire his last five shots while the bronze went to England’s Sam Gowin.

IN FOCUS | Hands up if you just became India's youngest ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist! #GC2018Shooting Read: https://t.co/Ox5XHvIpaO #SHARETHEDREAM pic.twitter.com/ya0UuNpsfE — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) April 13, 2018

Anish, started with two possible fives, racing to a three-point margin. He stumbled with a three and a one before scoring another five to lead by four points over Evglevski.

“I’m very excited that I became the Commonwealth champion,” he said. “I am the youngest athlete from India to win Commonwealth gold at 15.”

In the gold-medal round, Anish showed his skill with a maximum of an unbeatable 30 points.

Evglevski shot a valiant four to claim his first Commonwealth medal with 28 points and Gowin ended third on 17 points.