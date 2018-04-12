Richards wins 200m gold after Hughes is disqualified

There was drama in the men’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games after the original winner Zharnel Hughes was disqualified.

Englishman Hughes crossed the finish line first after a duel with Trinidad and Tobago’s Jareem Richards down the straight.

But after the race, Hughes was judged to have impeded Richards, who was instead promoted to gold with a time of 20.12.

Doesn't get much closer than this! Hughes gets DQ'ed and Jereem Richards wins 🥇 in the 200m! @Reemy_rich19 #GC2018Athletics pic.twitter.com/gxjAXA49do — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 12, 2018

Team England have appealed against Hughes’ disqualification.

Canada’s Aaron Brown was promoted from bronze to silver, while Leon Reid of Northern Ireland took third place.

Earlier, there was a high quality women’s 200m final, which was won by Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas in a new Commonwealth Games record time of 22.09.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won silver in a personal best time of 22.18, while the bronze medal went to England’s Dina Asher-Smith in 22.29.

In other athletics results, Kenya’s Wycliffe Kinyamal won gold in the men’s 800m final, ahead of Kyla Langford in second and Luke Mathews in third.

In Southeast Asian results, there was a bronze medal for Malaysia’s Kwan Dict Weng in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final.