A day for Africa at Commonwealth Games

Botswana, Nigeria and South Africa all claimed gold medals on a great day for Africa at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

It was a special day for Botswana in particular, who won a rare double gold in the men’s and women’s 400m on a wet track on the Gold Coast. It was the first time in the Games’ history that this feat was achieved.

Isaac Makwala powered to a 44.35s finish in the men’s 400m final, earning the nations third ever gold in the Games. But Botswana’s glory was far from over, as Amantle Montsho sprinted to victory in the women’s event just hours later, finishing just 0.05s off her own Commonwealth Games record.

Meanwhile, at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Nigeria picked up all four gold medals on offer at the para powerlifting. Roland Ezuruike and Abdulazeez Ibrahim claimed gold for the men, while women lifters Ndidi Nwosu and Esther Oyema were also victorious, with Oyema breaking her own world record with a solo lift of 131kg.

Finally, South Africa’s Luvo Manyonga set a new Games record with a leap of 8.41m to win gold in the men’s long jump.