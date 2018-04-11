Cameroonian athletes missing Down Under

A total of five Cameroonian athletes have appeared to desert their accommodation at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Simon Molombe, acting as the Cameroon press attache, has reported the missing athletes to the police.

Boxers Christian Ndzie Tsoye and Simplice Fotsala as well as weightlifters Olivier Matam Matam, Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou and Petit Minkoumba were last seen in the village on Monday and Tuesday. Officials confirmed they have valid visas until 15 May.

"The authorities are very disappointed with the deserters – some did not even compete," Mr Molombe told BBC Sport.

"The pious hope is that they come back to the village and travel home with the others."

Unfortunately this is not the first instance of Cameroonian athletes flying the coop, with seven reported missing during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.