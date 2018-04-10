Blake should have been disqualified

Yohan Blake was disappointed to have only won a bronze medal in the 100 metre sprint at the Commonwealth Games, however, photograph evidence suggests it could have been a whole lot worse for the Jamaican speedster.

Blake was tipped to win the men’s 100 metre final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night.

It wasn’t to be though for the second fastest man in history as he failed to recover from a poor start and ended third to the South African duo of Henricho Bruintjies (second) and Akani Simbine (first).

“I was stumbling all the way and I didn’t recover from it,” Blake said after the race.

“I didn’t get the start and I was all over the place.”

Visibly disappointed with bronze, Blake seemed to have no idea that he was fortunate to have won a medal at all.

Images show Blake’s foot infringing the boundaries of his lane.

The misstep should have meant instant disqualification for Blake.

The medal ceremony has already taken place.