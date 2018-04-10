Sidhu claims shooting gold for India

India’s Heena Sidhu has won the gold medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol Finals ahead of Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games action at the Belmont Shooting Centre on Tuesday.

Sidhu, who came through qualification only in third place, beat Australian Elena Galiabovitch to win India’s 11th gold with some brilliant shooting to set a Games record by hitting the target 38 times out of her 50 shots.

The bronze went to Malaysian Alia Sazana Azhari.

Nigeria claimed gold in the Para Powerlifting Women’s Lightweight Final when Esther Oyema broke a world record with a score of 141.6 to beat out fellow Nigerian Lucy Ejike and England’s Zoe Newson who won silver and bronze respectively.

Watching and waiting #gc2018 A post shared by Katrin Garfoot (@katrin_garfoot) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

Katrin Garfoot won gold for Australia in the Women’s Individual Cycling Time Trial in emphatic fashion as the rain started to fall before she started her race for a time of 35:08.09.

The silver went to New Zealand’s Linda Villumsen +54.92 behind while bronze went to England’s Hayley Simmonds.