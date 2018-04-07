Wilson and Hall give England one-two in all-around final

England’s Nile Wilson won gold and his team-mate James Hall silver and England dominated the men’s gymnastics all-around final.

Hall and Wilson also won gold in the men’s team final on Thursday, and produced another world-class performance in a closely fought competition.

Wilson was in joint first-place with Marios Georgiou of Cyprus heading into the final rotation when he stole victory by posting 15.100 on the horizontal bar.

NILE WILSON IS THE #CommonwealthGames2018 #gymnastics MEN'S ALL AROUND CHAMPION! Here's that winning feeling after High Bar! 🏆 Congratulations Nile from everyone at UK Gymnastics! @TeamEngland pic.twitter.com/lkA7pleZTL — UK Gymnastics (@UKGYM) 7 April 2018

“That was one of the most incredible experience I’ve ever had,” said Wilson.

“It was a battle on the high bar. You can’t write it, to finish the way like it did. That was one of the best high bars I have put together.

“There were some tears from my dad,” Wilson added.

“He pointed at me and said ‘you’re gifted boy’ and that got me. My family are the reason I do what I do. I just want to thank everyone back home.”

Hall had temporarily moved into the gold medal position before Wilson pipped his team-mate on the final routine. He ended up snatching silver ahead of Georgiou, who took the bronze.

The women’s all-around final was won by Canada’s Elsabeth Black, with Australian Georgia Godwin and England’s Alice Kinsella taking silver and bronze respectively.

In other results, India’s Venkat Rahul Ragala won gold in the men’s weightlifting 85kg final, with Muhamad Fazrul Azrie Mohdad of Malaysia taking bronze. Don Opeloge of Samoa won the silver.

India also won gold in the men’s 77kg final thanks to the performance of Sathish Kumar Sivalingam.

In the pool, former Olympic champion Chad Le Clos stormed to victory in the men’s 200m butterfly final, with Australia David Morgan and Scotland’s Duncan Scott finishing second and third.