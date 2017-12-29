The Asian WAGS album

FOX Sports Asia ends off 2017 by assembling our very own Asian Wives And Girlfriends of Sports Stars (WAGS) photo album.
You might know your Asian sporting heroes, but how well do you know their better half?
Matthew Davis
Footballer (Pahang FC)
The 23-year-old Australian-born Pahang right-back is the youngest and first half-Malaysian to captain a Malaysian Super League (MSL) side.
The 2017 SEA Games silver medallist is currently dating 20-year-old public relations and marketing executive Jenna Vivian.
Splitting her time between Australia and Malaysia, the recent Curtin University graduate has aspirations of joining the sporting or fashion industry.
Besides football, it appears that Vivian is also a fan of rap music. And particularly, Snoop Dogg.
Phil Younghusband
Footballer (Davao Aguilas)
A full Filipino international, the 30-year-old former Chelsea academy trainee plays as striker/midfielder for his current club Davao Aguilas.
Since 2015, Younghusband has been seeing Filipina-Spanish model Mags Hall. The half-Filipino footballer recently proposed to Hall this Christmas and the wedding prep seems well on their way.
Obviously, she knows a thing or two about posing for (wedding) photos. Considering that she is a model.
Hall is also clearly proud of her man. And also a football fan as well.
Irfan Fandi Ahmad
Footballer (Home United)
The eldest son of Singapore striking legend Fandi Ahmad, Irfan Ahmad is a versatile national footballer who can play at centre-back or forward. The 20-year-old, along with siblings Ikhsan and Iman, are considered the ‘Beckhams of Singapore’!
He has been dating Singapore’s national silat athelete Nurul Suhaila Mohamed Saiful for almost six years!
The couple met while studying at the Singapore Sports School and bonds over a shared love of movies, dinners and most importantly, sports.
Suhaila, a 2015 bronze SEA Games medalist, claimed gold at the 2014 Sijori Pencak Silat Championship.
Aren’t they the cutest Asian sporting couple out there?
Le Cong Vinh
Ex-footballer (Ho Chi Minh City FC)
Formally retired as a footballer, 32-year-old Vietnamese Le Cong Vinh is currently the deputy manager of Ho Chi Minh City. The national all-time record top goal scorer is married to local singer Thuy Tien.
The couple, who started dating in 2009, got engaged in 2011.
Despite having their first child in 2013, Tien is still very active as a singer.
Like most celebrity couples, their couple wear game is strong.
Irfan Bachdim
Footballer (Bali United)
A forward/winger, Dutch-born Irfan Bachdim currently plies his trade back home with Bali United. The 29-year-old has previously played for Dutch club FC Utrecht and JLeague side Consadole Sapporo.
Bachdim is married to Jennifer Bachdim – a 30-year-old Chinese Indonesian model/influencer of German descent. She is also the sister of Bachdim’s national team mate, Kim Kurniawan.
The two tied the knot back in 2011 and have two kids – Kiyomi Sue and Kenji Zizou.
Jennifer appears to be a yoga enthusiast.
Mika Chunuonsee
Footballer (Bangkok United)
Deployed primarily as a defender, Thai-Welsh professional footballer Mika Chunuonsee is a centre-back/right-back who plays for the Thai national team and Bangkok United.
The 28-year-old is currently seeing actress, model and MTV Asia VJ Taya Rogers. Rogers has stated an interest in sports – particularly spin fitness and surfing!
The female lead for the upcoming Thai TV drama Raeng Chang is also clearly a foodie!
Besides good food, Rogers is someone who enjoys a good cuppa.
Hafizh Syahrin
Moto2 rider (Petronas Raceline Malaysia)
Finishing 10th for the season, Malaysian moto2 motorcycle rider Hafizh Syahrin managed two podium finishes and garnered 106 points for 2017. The “King of Pocket Bikes” will hope to build on that with a move to the Petronas Sprinta Racing team scheduled for next year.
He recently got hitched to model Noor Suzana Abdul Manaf. The 23-year-old has already been to the races this year to lend her support for her significant other.
Besides motor sports, Suzana also seems to be a big football fan as well.
Ever the fashionistas, the two seems to have a sharp sense of matching fashion.