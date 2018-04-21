Thailand close out AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign with China loss

Thailand closed out a successful AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign with a defeat to China PR in the third/fourth placing match.

There was nothing to be ashamed of as Thailand went down 3-1 to China PR in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 3rd/4th placing match at Amman International Stadium on Friday.

Nuengrutai Srathongvian’s charges held their Chinese counterparts to a goalless first half before allowing three goals past them in the space of 10 minutes before Rattikan Thongsombut pulled one back.

Li Ying, Wang Shan Shan and Song Duan found the back of the net in the 51st, 56th and 61st minute to ease the pain of missing out on the final.

Thailand showed composure throughout the game to continue their growing stature as a regional key player in women’s football and the Chaba Kaew can now start preparations for their second trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year.

With the backing of national team manager Nualphan Lamsam, more commonly known as Madame Pang, the likes of Sunisa Srangthaisong, Taneekarn Dangda and Silawan Intamee will no doubt be going into the 2019 World Cup confident of a good showing.