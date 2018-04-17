Malditas outclassed by Korea Republic in World Cup quest

The Philippines Malditas’ bold bid to qualify for the World Cup ended on Monday as they were beaten 5-0 by Korea Republic in the fifth place playoff of the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Having performed admirably to finish third in Group A, the Malditas were looking to finish their campaign on a high by pipping the more-illustrious South Koreans to fifth place, which came with the prize of a spot at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

But it was Korea Republic who opened the scoring at the Amman International Stadium four minutes after the half-hour mark; Jang Sel-gi pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of the box and curling a lovely effort into the top corner.

Right before halftime, Lee Mi-na doubled their lead when she took Ji So-yun’s lofted pass perfectly into her stride before clinically finishing past Kearra Bastes-Jones.

A third goal arrived for the South Koreans in the 56th minute when Jeon Ga-eul’s freekick into the box sailed past a sea of players, with Lim Seon-joo reacting quickest to poke home from inside the six-yard box.

The contest was then effectively ended ten minutes later when another excellent delivery by Jeon – this time from a corner – was met by Cho So-hyun with a deft header into the back of the net.

And, with six minutes remaining, the rout was completed when Cho converted a penalty with aplomb, after Alexa Diaz had fouled Choe Yu-ri inside the area.

PHILIPPINES: Kearra Bastes-Jones, Jesse Shugg, Hali Long (Patrice Impelido 88’), Ryley Bugay, Alexa Diaz, Sara Castaneda, Tahnai Annis, Maria Park, Quinley Quezada (Claire Lim 65’), Jessica Miclat, Sarina Bolden (Chalise Baysa 79’).

KOREA REPUBLIC: Yoon Young-guel, Kim Hye-ri, Lim Seon-joo, Kim Do-yeon, Jang Sel-gi, Lee Geum-min, Cho So-hyun, Ji So-yun (Jang Chang 73’), Jeon Ga-eul (Son Hwa-yeon 82’), Lee Mi-na, Jung Seol-bin (Choe Yu-ri 9’).