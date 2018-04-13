Thailand pip Philippines to semi berth and World Cup spot

Thailand are through to the semi-finals of the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup – and next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup – after beating Philippines 3-1 on Thursday.

Kanjana Sung-Ngoen opened the scoring at the King Abdullah II Stadium in the 28th minute as she converted from the penalty spot, after Tahnai Annis had been penalised for handball.

Eight minutes after the restart, the Thais doubled their lead when Suchawadee Nildhamrong did well to turn her opponent inside the box and cut a pass back to the waiting Kanjana, who made no mistake in slotting into the bottom corner.

Silawan Intamee then effectively put the result beyond doubt in the 62nd minute when she went straight for goal with a freekick on the right, sending a looping effort over Kearra Bastes-Jones and into goal.

Nonetheless, the Malditas did grab a consolation in injury-time when Jesse Shugg was left unmarked inside the box and beat Waraporn Boonsing with an emphatic finish.

The result was enough to see Thailand seal second place in Group A, which comes with it a place in the last four as well as automatic qualification for next year’s Women’s World Cup in France.

Final standings for Group A! 🇨🇳 and 🇹🇭 qualify for the #WAC2018 semi-finals and @FIFAWWC while 🇵🇭 will enter the 5th place playoff! pic.twitter.com/m7C2Q7OVKV — #WAC2018 (@theafcdotcom) April 12, 2018

However, Philippines still have a chance to make it as well should they emerge victorious in the fifth place playoff against the second runners-up in Group B, which will be decided on Friday.

The other Group A match saw China wrap up top spot in emphatic fashion as they beat hosts Jordan 8-1.