Thailand trounce Jordan, Philippines fall to China in Women’s Asian Cup

Thailand put Jordan to the sword to boost their chances of making the WAC semifinals while Philippines were given a footballing lesson by China PR.

It was goals galore in Group A of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup (WAC) in Amman as China PR sealed their spot in the semifinals with a 3-0 victory over the Philippines while Thailand recorded a 6-1 win over host nation Jordan.

China started the game without key players Xue Jiao and Wang Shan Shan but still dominated proceedings from the first whistle at the King Abdullah II Stadium.

Despite the Philippines’ valiant attempt to match their opponents, China found an early breakthrough when Li Ying scored in the 17th minute, following Ren Gui Xin’s shot that came back off the post.

The Malditas were made to pay for allowing China too much freedom on the ball when Ma Jun unleashed a superb shot from 12 yards that whistled past goalkeeper Kearra Bastes-Jones to give the Steel Roses a two-goal cushion on 31 minutes.

The second period saw the Chinese continue to push forward and they were rewarded with a third goal in the 57th minute when Li Ying scored her second goal of the game off a pinpoint cross from Gu Ya Sha.

China captain Wu Hai Yan was sent off with eight minutes left to play after receiving a second caution to mar what was a clinical and efficient performance by the eight-time Asian Cup champions.

In the second match of the day, Thailand’s attacking quartet of Suchawadee Nildhamrong, Taneekarn Dangda, Silawan Intamee and Kanjana Sung-Ngoen were in unstoppable form from the get go.

Suchawadee got the Thais off to a perfect start when she scored within a minute of kick off when she intercepted the ball before slotting it past Jordan goalkeeper Salma Ghazal.

The Jordanians could not live with the relentless Thai offence and were trailing by two goals just five minutes later when Taneekarn found the back of the net from a set-piece.

1′ GOAL! 🇹🇭 1-0 🇯🇴 WHAT A START! Suchawadee Nildhamrong scores in the very first minute of the game to put Thailand in the lead.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #THAvJOR pic.twitter.com/FROkDTyEEB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 9, 2018

Silawan and Kanjana added two more goals in the 39th and 41st minute respectively before Shahinaz Jibreen pulled one back two minutes before the half-time whistle to make it 4-1.

The second period was littered with fouls as neither side showed enough intent in front of goal until the 55th minute when Anfal Al Soufy wheeled away in celebration after scoring for Jordan, only to realise she had already been flagged for offside.

It was down to Thailand’s starlet Suchawadee to kill off any hopes of a comeback when she produced a beautiful turn before rifling the ball into the net to make it 5-1. Pitsamai Sornsai added a sixth goal right at the death to make it a night to remember for the travelling Thai fans.

The final round of Group A matches will take place on Thursday, April 12 when Jordan face China while Southeast Asian rivals Thailand and Philippines go heads up.

A draw will be enough for Thailand to go through while the Malditas have to go for broke and secure a victory if they are to make the final four.

With the top five teams from WAC qualifying for the 2019 FIFA World Cup, the third-place team from Group A and B will slug it out in a playoff to join the semifinalists in next year’s showpiece event.