Champions Japan up and running; Australia denied

Defending champions Japan got their 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign off to a fine start as they beat Vietnam 4-0 at the King Abdullah II Stadium.

It took Nadeshiko just three minutes to open the scoring when Kumi Yokoyama fired away a low shot that squirmed under Dang Thi Kieu Trinh before finding the back of the net.

15 minutes later, their lead was doubled as Mana Iwabuchi broke free down the right and picked out Emi Nakajima, who made no mistake in lifting her shot into the back of the net.

Iwabuchi, who was causing Vietnam all sorts of problems with her movement and distribution, then got in on the act in the 57th minute when she was left unmarked inside the six-yard box to convert Hikaru Naomoto’s cross.

66′ GOAL! 🇯🇵 4-0 🇻🇳 INSULT TO INJURY! Substitute Mina Tanaka comes on to notch a fourth goal for the Japanese.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #JPNvVIE pic.twitter.com/d6l0s3ts8w — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 7, 2018

And, six minutes after the hour mark, the rout was completed with Mina Tanaka finishing on the rebound after Aya Sameshima’s initial effort had been saved by Kieu Trinh.

The win immediately sees Japan claim a two-point lead at the top of Group B, after Australia and Korea Republic played out a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s second match.

The Group B action resumes on Tuesday with Japan meeting the South Koreans, while the Matildas – runners-up in 2014 – will be gunning for their first win against Vietnam.