Song Duan and Lady Messi put brave Thailand to the sword in 2018 WAC

A brave display by Thailand was not enough as China PR eased to a 4-0 victory in the opening match of the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Thailand battled hard but fell to a second-half display of goalscoring efficiency as China let go off their early nerves to record a 4-0 win in the opening match of the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan.

Neungruethai Sathongwien’s team were not overawed by their more illustrious Group A opponents and even held them to a goalless display at half-time.

Despite having more than 60 percent of the possession, the Chinese had to wait till the second period to open the floodgates at the Amman International Stadium.

Song Duan scored the first goal in the 56th minute before Wang Shuang, also known as “Lady Messi” for the resemblance in her style of play to the Barcelona star made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Striker Li Ying assured the Chinese of victory with a third strike on 67 minutes to leave Song to put the icing on the cake with her second goal of the game in the 77th minute.

With the top five teams from this tournament qualifying for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Thailand must now hope to get positive results in their next two Group A matches against Jordan and the Philippines.

Having had a taste of World Cup football after qualifying for the last edition in 2015, Chaba Kaew will hope that the likes of US-based striker Suchawadee Nidhamrong and Taneekarn Dangda – sister of Teerasil Dangda – can find their form quickly.

Thailand’s next game is on Monday April 9 against host nation Jordan at the King Abdullah II Stadium.